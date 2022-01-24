Emergency Services Jan. 24, 2022

Felony arrests

Strangulation — Martin Candelas Bejarano Castillo Jr., 27, of the 600 block of Beatty Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Castillo Sunday on one charge of strangulation. He was booked into jail and released on his own recognizance Sunday.

Failure to report — Justin Carl Fakes, 40, no address reported. Medford police arrested Fakes Saturday on misdemeanor and felony charges of failing to report as a sex offender. He was booked into jail Saturday and released on his own recognizance Sunday.

Theft — Sean Byron Taylor, 34, no address reported. Medford police arrested Taylor Saturday on charges of theft in the first degree and contempt of court. He was booked into jail Saturday and released on his own recognizance Sunday.