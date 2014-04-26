Errors spell doom for Comets in SOH sweep

CENTRAL POINT — The Crater softball team led early on in both of its Southern Oregon Hybrid games with Roseburg, but a combined 14 errors proved costly and allowed the Indians to sweep the doubleheader at Crater High on Friday.

Roseburg won the opener, 10-3, before picking up a 9-6 triumph in Game 2.

In the second game, Crater's Simone Smurzynski blasted a two-run home run and finished 3-for-4 and Brittany Berryhill hit a three-run double.

Smurzynski's shot to left-center field came on an 0-1 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, when the Comets (3-11, 0-4 SOH) took a 3-1 lead. Olivia Ryerson added an RBI single.

Roseburg's Mariessa Robles pounded a three-run homer in the fourth.

Berryhill cut into the Indians' lead with her bases-clearing hit in the fifth, but six errors proved to be the Comets' undoing.

In the opener, Crater took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third on an Alex Craft RBI double, a Roseburg throwing error that plated Courtney Martin and a Smurzynski RBI single.

Disaster struck in the fifth, though, when Crater committed four of its eight errors and allowed five walks to help Roseburg (10-6, 3-2) score nine runs.

Craft finished 2-for-2.

FIRST GAME

Roseburg 001 090 0 — 10 6 1

Crater 003 000 0 — 3 5 8

Martin and Conklin; Fisher, Beck (5), Berryhill (6) and Doggett. W — Martin. L — Beck (0-3). 2B — R: Conklin, Martin; C: Craft, Martin. 3B — R: Perkinson; C: Craft.

SECOND GAME

Roseburg 132 300 0 — 9 9 0

Crater 300 030 0 — 6 7 6

Martin and Conkin; Berryhill, Fisher (2), Beck (3), Berryhill (4) and Doggett. W — Martin. L — Beck (0-4). 2B — R: Conklin; C: Berryhill. 3B — R: Wyscaver, Perkinson. HR — R: Robles; C: Smurzynski (2).

ROGUE RIVER 14-14, CASCADE CHRISTIAN 3-10 — Rogue River swept the Southern Cascade Hybrid doubleheader at U.S. Cellular.

In Game 1, Josie Pratt went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored and Alyssa Sands pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts and eight walks.

Courtney Hardy finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs, Laura Potter 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Alyssa Sands 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Chieftains (3-7, 2-2 SCH) in Game 2.

For Cascade Christian (0-11, 0-3), Raleigh Weaver was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Rebekah Ratcliff finished 2-for-2 and Ellie Brown hit a two-run single in the sixth.

FIRST GAME

Rogue River (10)30 10 — 14 4 0

Cascade Christian 100 11 — 3 5 3

Sands and Hardy; Weaver, Thomson (1) and Ratcliff. W — Sands. L — Weaver (0-6).

SECOND GAME

Rogue River 003 227 0 — 14 15 1

Cascade Christian 030 502 0 — 10 10 1

Atteberry, Sands (4), Fredenburg (5) and Hardy; Thomson and Ratcliff. W — Sands. L — Thomson (0-5). 2B — RR: Hardy 2.

Baseball

CASCADE CHRISTIAN 9-10, ROGUE RIVER 0-0 — Cody Coggins pitched six scoreless innings in the opener and Kyle Ferguson tossed a five-inning shutout in the nightcap as Cascade Christian swept a Southern Cascade Hybrid twin bill at U.S. Cellular Community Park.

Coggins struck out 11 and surrendered six hits in the first game. At the plate, Cooper Clark was 2-for-4 with two doubles and Tristan Jones 1-for-1 with three walks and three runs scored to pace the Challengers (10-4, 5-0 SCH).

In Game 2, Ferguson held Rogue River (6-8, 1-3) to four hits, while Coggins went 3-for-3 with two triples and four RBIs.

FIRST GAME

Rogue River 000 000 0 — 0 8 2

Cascade Christian 010 314 x — 9 8 2

Roohr and Pratt; Coggins, Weaver (7) and Jones. W — Coggins. L — Roohr (1-2). 2B — RR: Devish; CC: Clark 2, Weaver. 3B — CC: Higday.

SECOND GAME

Rogue River 000 00 — 0 4 1

Cascade Christian 162 01 — 10 11 0

Carpenter, Sakraida (2) and Roohr; Ferguson and Jones, Palmer (3). W — Ferguson. L — Carpenter (1-1). 2B — CC: Clark, Coggins. 3B — CC: Coggins 2.

Boys Golf

IMC DISTRICT PREVIEW — At Redmond, Ashland's Matt Hedges secured medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73 in blustery, cold conditions at Juniper Golf Course.

Hedges finished one stroke ahead of Bend runner-up Ryan DeCastilhos (74), while Summit scored the team title with a 312 that was two shots better than the Lava Bears.

Eagle Point tied for fourth overall at 347 after Ethan Devore, Michael Macedo and Troy Jordan each finished at 87 or better.

TEAM SCORES — Summit 312, Bend 314, Ridgeview 344, Eagle Point 347, Mountain View 347, Crook County 348, Redmond 387, Sisters 522, Ashland inc.

INDIVIDUAL SCORES (Top 5) — 1, Matt Hedges, Ashland, 73; 2, Ryan DeCastilhos, Bend, 74; 3, Cole Chrisman, Summit, 75; 4, Declan Watts, Summit, 77; T5, Jack Klar, Bend, 79, and Max McGee, Bend, 79, and Mayson Tibbs, Crook County, 79, and Alex Bowlin, Summit, 79, and James Seeley, Ridgeview, 79.

ASHLAND (Inc) — Matt Hedges 35-38—73, Kyle Breeding 45-45—90, T.J. Ferrieira 50-51—101.

EAGLE POINT (347) — Ethan Devore 44-40—84, Michael Macedo 43-42—85, Troy Jordan 49-38—87, Zack Henley 47-44—91, Taylor Scott 45-46—91.

Girls Tennis

ROSEBURG 5, SOUTH MEDFORD 3 — At Roseburg, South Medford sophomore Kelsey Bartlett dominated Fiona Johnson, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 1 singles but Roseburg triumphed in the other three singles matches.

In doubles, South Medford (7-4, 7-3 SOH) split the four matches with the Indians.

SINGLES — Kelsey Bartlett, SM, d. Fiona Johnson, 6-1, 6-1; Clair Hittle, R, d. Erin Vieira, 6-1, 6-0; Carrissa Roman, R, d. Rilee Houck, 6-2, 6-4; Alexis Eibel, R, d. Cassidy Herick, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Monica Hall-Morgan Novak, R, d. Abi Borg-Andie DeVries, 7-6 (4), 6-2; Alex Moore-Anna Johnson, SM, d. Bethany Fromdahl-Bronwyn Spakouski, 6-4, 6-4; Kali Curtis-Hannah Case, SM, d. Katlyn Har-Jessica Hernandez, 6-1, 6-0; Andrea Chui-Megan Danielson, R, d. Kayla Fain-Kenadi Schultz, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.